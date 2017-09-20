One Nation uncovers the squillion-dollar bank conspiracy
An inquiry into lending to primary producers is spending a peculiar amount of time on fictions about international financial conspiracies.
Sep 20, 2017
We’ve previously reported on the gallant attempts of One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts and the Nationals’ John Williams to whip up interest in their Lending to Primary Production Customers inquiry. But things reached a low ebb at a hearing on Monday when the chair had one of his own staff appear before the committee. Darren Nelson, who works for Roberts, appeared before the committee in his capacity as the “Austrian economist” (sic) of LibertyWorks, a far-right libertarian outfit partly run by dumped IPA blogger Alan Moran. Both Nelson and Roberts immediately disclosed their employment relationship.
