Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
The Matilda's winning streak continues, as does that of The Block.
Sep 20, 2017
The Matilda's winning streak continues, as does that of The Block.
Yet again, The Block’s night with 1.80 million national viewers and 1.24 million in the metros. End of story, onto tonight. Australian Survivor on Ten was again weak — 743,000 nationally. Seven hung in — the 6 to 7 News programs were its best performers with 1.60 million and 1.48 million viewers respectively. 800 Words managed 1.07 million viewers nationally.
Powered by Taboola