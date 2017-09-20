Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

 Menu lock
Sep 20, 2017

The Matilda's winning streak continues, as does that of The Block.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer

Yet again, The Block’s night with 1.80 million national viewers and 1.24 million in the metros. End of story, onto tonight. Australian Survivor on Ten was again weak — 743,000 nationally. Seven hung in — the 6 to 7 News programs were its best performers with 1.60 million and 1.48 million viewers respectively. 800 Words managed 1.07 million viewers nationally.

