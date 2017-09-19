Who is Karina Okotel and why does she dislike marriage equality so much?
Unlike Lyle Shelton, Karina Okotel has come seemingly from nowhere to become one of the faces of the No campaign.
Sep 19, 2017
Federal Liberal Party vice-president Karina Okotel has become one of the figureheads of the No campaign, since announcing in the Australian that the “bigotry” she had encountered as an anti-marriage equality campaigner was worse than any racism she’d experienced.
One thought on “Who is Karina Okotel and why does she dislike marriage equality so much?”
She should have her face on the cover page of the Daily Telegraph with the headline SAME SEX CRUSADE blaring out. But that will never happen.