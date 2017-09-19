Sugar tax unhelpful and unnecessary but try telling the nanny statists
Paternalists continue to demand sugar taxes despite clear evidence they don't work. But facts don 't matter to nanny statists.
Today marks the latest in the periodic forays of nanny statists into taxation policy, with a group of public health bodies issuing a new plan called “Tipping the Scales” to tackle obesity.
While the campaign is new, there’s nothing new about what it proposes — a sugar tax, restrictions on advertising, social marketing campaigns, a “national taskforce on obesity” — although it’s unclear what “a national active travel strategy” is; the campaign was carefully dropped to a media outlet before its actual launch, presumably to guarantee some positive publicity without anyone being able to properly scrutinise it.
Obesity, they say, “poses a greater risk to the nation than smoking” and “we have a generation of children that could die younger than their parents.”
Sigh.
But these kinds of facts don’t matter to paternalists. They have a Manichean world view in which they, the forces of righteousness, must forever contend with the forces of evil, led by wicked corporations (Big Grog, Big Sugar, Big Pharma — you get the idea) for the souls of ordinary people, who if not protected from themselves will be manipulated and suborned by the temptations of an unhealthy lifestyle. Along the way, of course, there are plenty of employment opportunities for paternalists in academia and public health lobby groups, all of them funded by governments — that’s why they’re calling for an “obesity taskforce”, because it will furnish still more job opportunities for the public health industry.
And if we all lost 10 kgs tomorrow, they’d move onto something else. For the nanny state, the hard work of saving us from ourselves never ends.
Yep. Sales of Coles soft drinks currently priced at $0.75 will tank if the price goes up to $0.90. Really?
Check out the rapidly growing rate of Diabetes in Australia https://static.diabetesaustralia.com.au/s/fileassets/diabetes-australia/e7282521-472b-4313-b18e-be84c3d5d907.pdf
I was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes recently and went on a strict diet avoiding all added sugar. I lost weight and my Diabetes and was taken off my Cholesterol medication to boot. I think your article is quite misleading and damaging. A Sugar Tax would be a good start in saving many lives or at least drawing attention to the need to focus on better health outcomes for Australians.