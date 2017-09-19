 Menu lock
Sep 19, 2017

Sugar tax unhelpful and unnecessary but try telling the nanny statists

Paternalists continue to demand sugar taxes despite clear evidence they don't work. But facts don 't matter to nanny statists.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

A generic image of a dollar coin sitting in amongst sugar cubes, Brisbane, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Today marks the latest in the periodic forays of nanny statists into taxation policy, with a group of public health bodies issuing a new plan called “Tipping the Scales” to tackle obesity.

While the campaign is new, there’s nothing new about what it proposes — a sugar tax, restrictions on advertising, social marketing campaigns, a “national taskforce on obesity” — although it’s unclear what “a national active travel strategy” is; the campaign was carefully dropped to a media outlet before its actual launch, presumably to guarantee some positive publicity without anyone being able to properly scrutinise it.

Obesity, they say, “poses a greater risk to the nation than smoking” and “we have a generation of children that could die younger than their parents.” 

Sigh.

  1. There was no significant increase in obesity between 2011 and 2015, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The increase in obesity identified between 1995 and 2011 has ground to a halt.
  2. Obesity does not pose a greater risk than smoking. A quick google would have confirmed this. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare just one month ago, tobacco accounts for 9% of our health burden compared to 7% for overweight and obesity. But public health campaigners always want to ping their targets — whether alcohol, sugar or salt, as “the next tobacco” in order to demonise it.
  3. Despite the hysteria about an “obesity epidemic” and various other “epidemics”, Australians are living longer and — critically — living healthier, according to the AIHW.
  4. The link between sugar consumption and obesity is less clear than nanny statists claim. Wait, you’re shocked? An Australian study earlier this year showed that, in the period to 2011 — when ABS data shows Australians were becoming more obese — we actually reduced our sugar intake: “4 independent data sets confirmed shorter- and longer-term declines in the availability and intake of added sugars, including those contributed by SSBs. The findings challenge the widespread belief that energy from added sugars or sugars in solution are uniquely linked to the prevalence of obesity.”
  5. Sugar taxes don’t work. Sugar tax advocates like to point to Mexico as an example of where the introduction of a sugar tax has helped curb obesity. And, sure enough, Mexico is trotted out for “Tipping the Scales”. Problem is, soft drink sales in Mexico continued to grow strongly despite the tax. A study showed that Mexican consumers simply shifted to cheaper soft drinks rather than respond as public health modellers had predicted. A US study also found that consumers respond to sugar taxes either by only reducing consumption temporarily and then resuming previous levels, or substituting other, possibly less healthy products.

But these kinds of facts don’t matter to paternalists. They have a Manichean world view in which they, the forces of righteousness, must forever contend with the forces of evil, led by wicked corporations (Big Grog, Big Sugar, Big Pharma — you get the idea) for the souls of ordinary people, who if not protected from themselves will be manipulated and suborned by the temptations of an unhealthy lifestyle. Along the way, of course, there are plenty of employment opportunities for paternalists in academia and public health lobby groups, all of them funded by governments — that’s why they’re calling for an “obesity taskforce”, because it will furnish still more job opportunities for the public health industry.

And if we all lost 10 kgs tomorrow, they’d move onto something else. For the nanny state, the hard work of saving us from ourselves never ends.

Topics

7 comments

Leave a comment

7 thoughts on “Sugar tax unhelpful and unnecessary but try telling the nanny statists

  1. old greybearded one

    Tosh BErnard. Did tobacco taxes lower the smoking rate. Sugar is catastrophic no matter where it goes. Get into a school and look at the teeth. You can’t even tell which sugars are in something and they are not all created equal.

  2. Rodger

    Nanny statists = people pushing back against Corporate promotion of unhealthy lifestyles.
    It is a term that denies advertising has any influence on our choices. And it denies the legitimacy of the government, our government, to present alternatives, to improve our health.
    Shame Bernard, you lose a little of my respect every time you use it.

  3. drsmithy

    Apparently the death of neoliberalism is greatly exaggerated.

  4. Mark

    You’re behaving like the loony right – stick a label “nanny statism” on an issue and wait for the hiss-boo of the crowd. And pick statistics like climate change deniers – look no change between 2011 and 2015. Well what has happened since? Or could it have been that the increasing awareness of sugar and obesity has slowed the increase? Could it be the simple fact that sugar is taxed draws attention to the problem and helps the situation? Was it nanny statism that gave us plain packaging? Well if tobacco fought against it and tax rises they must have been worried which is a good thing. So how do you propose to pay for the long-term health consequences of obesity? And can you not imagine some social good that the tax collected could do? Nutritional education? Subsidizing more expensive but healthy food?
    Smoking has been drastically decreased by a concerted multi-level campaign – do you really think that tax had no part of it? Can’t recall a weaker argument.

  5. sharman

    Does Bernard Keane ever walk around the street? So many fat people and not just a bit overweight, morbidly obese!
    If Bernard Keane has some connection to the food industry it should be disclosed.

  6. 2sheds

    I generally like your stuff Bernard, maybe your in a particularly grumpy mood today but your trying on us the same stuff that the climate denialists use: selective quoting of the literature to back up your point and using unhelpful terms like ‘nanny statists’ (as if we would be so much better off in a state where there was no police, road rules, taxation or social security system) so we as citizens can all be free to do whatever we like. Maybe stick to journalism rather than stick your oar into being a public health commentator. You have little idea of the large body of health literature about the subject or any sense of the enormous train wreck this area is and will be on our collective health.

  7. Will

    Crikey, Bernard, one day you’re declaring neoliberalism dead, buried and cremated; and the next you’re defending multinational food and advertising corporations against the charge that they ‘manipulate’ people into eating unhealthily. (Almost gave myself whiplash just clocking that turn!) You do realise that neoliberalism ‘works’ precisely by constantly decoupling the individual psyche from societal anchors and promoting isolated ‘comfort’ consumption as compensation, don’t you?

    Consequently, whether the case against sugar mounted by the likes of Robert Lustig, David Gillespie, etc (and an ever-growing international body of scientific opinion, let it be said) is conclusive or not is quite beside the point. Nanny statists don’t autonomously spring into existence on the basis of bunkum science, as your ‘paternalist parasites’ critique of them contends. Nanny statists are in actuality some of neoliberalism’s most essential servants, employed to portray its ravages as so many disassociated instances of individual mal-adaption. Nanny statists are no more parasites than the pilot fish that clean the parasites off sharks.

