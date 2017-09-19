Rundle: the No campaign reveals its secret weapon
Honest John has re-emerged to help bolster the case against marriage equality. But will it work?
Sep 19, 2017
Honest John has re-emerged to help bolster the case against marriage equality. But will it work?
Cometh the hour, cometh the half-man. Former prime minister John Howard returned to the fray last week, with a strong attack on the Yes contingent in the Coalition, for failing to specify the conditions for protection of religious freedom, should there be a successful Yes vote, and then an act in Parliament to ratify same-sex marriage.
Powered by Taboola
41 thoughts on “Rundle: the No campaign reveals its secret weapon”
I think that complacency will be the big winner here and, in the Yeatsean sense, “the bad are filled with passionate intensity”.
I won’t be surprised if there are more NO votes received by the ABS – it matters not a jot to the bigot brigade if the percentage of returns is low.
They have already indicated a refusal to legislate even if YES “wins” and if it is close that will just embolden them.
I agree with Salamander & AndyMc that marriage itself is the problem so this is the ultimate non-issue.
Why anyone on the progressive side of reality thought it wasn’t a terrible idea to make demands for SSM (just lucky that no-one has yet tagged it Sapphist Sodomist Marriage) is beyond me.
It is the ultimate gifting of a hostage to fortune.
Unless the junk mail opinion poll is massively YES, 3 or 4 to 1 (and I don’t think that possible) then the issue will continue to rend political discourse with both ‘sides’ yelling “tolja so!”.
Finally, does anyone really imagine the ALP – led by the empty op-shop suit made mobile by homeless moths – will fulfill the “first 100 days” commitment without an earth shaking endorsement?