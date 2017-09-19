Rundle: the No campaign reveals its secret weapon
Sep 19, 2017
Honest John has re-emerged to help bolster the case against marriage equality. But will it work?
Cometh the hour, cometh the half-man. Former prime minister John Howard returned to the fray last week, with a strong attack on the Yes contingent in the Coalition, for failing to specify the conditions for protection of religious freedom, should there be a successful Yes vote, and then an act in Parliament to ratify same-sex marriage.
25 thoughts on “Rundle: the No campaign reveals its secret weapon”
I don’t believe hate-speech has any place in serious journalism, Guy. Ms Razer fell prey to it on Howard not long ago — and to a non-sequitur also, covering off her desire to at least offer a semblance of analysis. But you didn’t even bother pretending to report. You just editorialised, like we’re not inundated with emotive opinions already, and don’t have enough of our own, and like our frustration with Howard (which for some of us dates back to his time as Fraser’s Treasurer) is not at least two decades old. Like a journal that only reports six articles a day needs Hunter S. Thompson resurrected from 2005 to pull one of them out of his twelve-years-dead medulla oblongata.
I had not much time for the Howard government, and loathed some policy decisions, but acknowledge the gun buy-back after Port Arthur — and the articulation of the essential question underpinning whether nation-state still has meaning: whether it still makes sense to let political borders define nationhood — or vice-versa. It’s not that I agree with Howard’s position on border control — but rather, he stated the default position we inherited from mediaeval times, and thus triggered a debate that the left has yet to seriously get its collective heads around, and has yet to fully unfold.
That, plus his own extraordinary tenure, are worthy of acknowledgement. Respect even, to the extent that power ever deserves it.
And it’s appropriate that he’s publicly present during the pleberendopoll. It was his ad-hoc mischief that got us here in the first place.
You really had nothing new to say here, Guy, but you sure exploited the cheap sentiment anyway. Had you tried, could you have added a single new insight? Or if not, then might you have written something worth rereading in a year’s time?
The Yes campaign’s decentredness is no accident though. The whole argument the Yes campaign has been built around is that it’s just about individuals, their right to marry just like all other individuals, and nothing more. Above all, its argument goes, the quest for same sex marriage is absolutely not the first assault of a coordinated political movement intent on radically re-shaping society across years of battles yet to come. Consequently, I’d suggest the Yes campaign could be taking a serious risk in successfully being branded as a ‘political movement’ if it put up big public faces/leaders now.
Lacerating, but spot on, Rundle!
I suspect the most powerful message the No-ers have is, “It’s OK to vote No” – thus, “If you don’t like the vibe of SSM, the feel of it, but none of what we say makes any sense, that’s OK… just vote No, it’s OK… don’t think it.” And to ice the comfort cake, “Grandpa says so.” With their brains disengaged, perhaps some waverers will let themselves take the soothing as meaning, “It’s OK not to vote.” Lets hope so.
I believe this thing is right in the balance.
If our current Government in Canberra was a Company it would have been declared morally bankrupt years ago. What a bunch of luddites and scaremongering coal oil salespersons – they just keep dragging us back to their view of the ‘future’ that just isn’t there anymore. John Howard is yesterday’s man & he just can’t help himself – just like his misfiring protege Abbott the Absentminded Budgie Snuggler.