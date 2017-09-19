Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
The Block once again dominated on a flat night all round.
Nine’s night easily as The Block dominated. End of night. It topped nationally (1.92 million), metro (1.32 million) and regionals (603,000). Ten suffered another loss as the audience mostly ignored (high cost) Australian Survivor (744,000 nationally) and flocked back for the (low cost) Have You Been Paying Attention (926,000 nationally).
