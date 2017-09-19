What the new CBS deal with Ten deal means for Lachlan Murdoch
As CBS moves on Ten with a bigger, shinier offer, some hard questions for Lachlan Murdoch, write Stephen Mayne and Glenn Dyer.
Sep 19, 2017
As CBS moves on Ten with a bigger, shinier offer, some hard questions for Lachlan Murdoch, write Stephen Mayne and Glenn Dyer.
CBS is steadily moving closer to winning control of the Ten Network and regardless of the huffing and puffing from the Murdochs and 88-year-old Bruce Gordon, the focus should be shifting to the woeful performance of Lachlan Murdoch in this affair.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “What the new CBS deal with Ten deal means for Lachlan Murdoch”
Rupert Murdoch continues to be haunted by the ugly truth: no amount of money will ensure bright offspring.