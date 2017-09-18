Good morning, early birds. The Yes and No campaigns for marriage equality kick off in earnest as postal surveys are sent out, there has been a terror attack in London, and we’ll find out if CBS can buy Channel Ten after all. It’s the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers.

MARRIAGE CAMPAIGNS KICK OFF

The Yes and No campaigns were launched over the weekend, as mental health groups warned the government’s costly postal survey was behind a spike in demand for their services.

Fairfax papers report today that mental health groups ReachOut and Orygen have gone public with concerns while several other major organisations have held “crisis talks” and quietly notified the government. ReachOut has seen a 20% increase in demand for online advice relating to LGBTIQ issues since August.

Such concerns are not slowing Matt “grow a spine” Canavan, one of several government MPs to help launch the No vote on Saturday. Canavan warned that Yes supporters aimed to outlaw opposition to same-sex marriage entirely. Pro-marriage equality conservatives responded with a letter supporting the Yes vote signed by 11 cabinet members.

Liberal MP Dean Smith, who wrote the private member’s bill likely to be the basis for any marriage amendment, told The Australian that under his bill religious institutions would not have to take part in same-sex weddings but private businesses could not discriminate.

There’s growing unease that whatever the result, the postal survey will not prove a reliable instrument to measure public opinion, with survey forms being left to soak in the rain or arriving at backdated addresses.

SECOND ARREST OVER LONDON BOMB

A second 21-year-old man has been arrested after a failed bomb attack on the London tube at Parsons Green. The Friday attack left 30 people injured, and all but one have now been released from hospital. Police believe the bomb, carried onto the train in a bucket, would have been far more dangerous if it had detonated entirely.

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said police continued to investigate the incident but that there was no evidence at this point to suggest it was directed by Islamic State. The terror group continues to lose territory in Syria and Iraq, with Russia turning more firepower on the organisation as it grows confident other rebels challenging the power of Bashar al-Assad have been brought to heel.

DAVIS CUP DEFEAT

Australia has been bundled out of the Davis Cup, giving up a 2-1 lead to go down to Belgium 3-2 after Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thomson both lost their singles battles overnight.

It was a far better weekend for the Matildas, however, with the Australian women’s football team overcoming Brazil 2-1. A wonder goal from Lisa De Vanna gave the record 15,000-strong crowd something to remember.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Melbourne: Professor Ross Garnaut will tell an energy forum the government should legislate “strong and weak” carbon reduction targets, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Melbourne: The film and TV industry will launch the “Make It Australia” campaign, pushing for local content rules for streaming services like Netflix.

Sydney: Judgment for WIN Corporation and 21st Century Fox challenge to CBS takeover of Network Ten due.

Sydney: Coronial inquest into death of Villawood detainee Robert Peihopa begins.

New York: The UN General Assembly meets. Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi was supposed to visit New York but has pulled out as criticism over her response to the country’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims grows.

THE COMMENTARIAT

How Malcolm Turnbull has trashed the Liberal Party record and betrayed our oceans — Tim Winton (The Age): “The draft management plans recently released for consultation by Josh Frydenberg don’t just signify the gutting of the national system, they represent the largest removal of protection for Australian wildlife in our history. What the government is proposing is a nihilistic act of vandalism.”

We’ve turned our unis into aimless, money-grubbing exploiters of students — Ross Gittins (Sydney Morning Herald): “The greatest crime of our funding-obsessed unis is the way they’ve descended to short-changing their students, so as to cross-subsidise their research.”

Self-loathing Left is playing with fire over Australia Day — Andrew Bolt (Herald Sun $): “The Islamists trying to destroy us are bad enough. Worse are the influential activists making Australia seem not worth saving.”

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF FRIDAY

Two years on, Turnbull‘s way is a confused one — Bernard Keane: “Turnbull hasn’t merely been trapped by the far right of his own party– the equality and climate denialists — and his inability to assert his authority; he’s been wrongfooted by the unexpectedly quick death of neoliberalism and the populist resentment that has driven it across the west.”

Are Xenophon‘s media reform measures worth a hill of beans? — Emily Watkins: “The Country Press Association of Victoria agreed that the package didn’t go far enough to protect regional media. President Ben Taylor said negotiations started at a 40% tax concession or rebate for regional publishers, which he said would have been simpler and more effective.”

Marriage equality is a galvanising movement, and we must embrace it — Amy Coopes: “The symbolism of this movement matters, because it signals to those young and questioning their sexuality, those living in the closet, to those who are yet to follow us on this path that they aren’t alone, and that though they may be voiceless, others are loudly speaking their truth.”

