'Clean coal' is a lie straight out of the Orwellian playbook
Despite the dire warning of climate scientists, underpinned by the current spate of extreme weather events around the world, the government appears to be bent on promoting coal-fired power generation, writes Earth and Paleo-climate scientist Andrew Glikson.
And on Friday morning, Patrica Karvelas on RN conducted an ‘interview’ with a Benjamin from the World Coal Association. She didn’t challenge him on his claims about “clean coal” or carbon capture and storage but she did discuss his meeting with Turnbull and wanted to know if he had “the government on side.” And a few months ago she gave Malcolm Roberts free reign on her Drive show to push his conspiracy theories. I wonder if the ABC give the tobacco lobby the same sort of support and encouragement back in the 1980s and 1990s.
Indeed Pjp – Evil forces at work within the ABC; false balance everywhere and limited opportunities for feedback from the seriously disgruntled ex-fans like myself….thank you Crikey, Guardian, and New Matilda for providing the incisive and honest journalism we once took for granted from the ABC.
(gasp) You mean one of the hacks they brought in from the Strayan gave some wingnuts a warm fuzzy?
I’m shocked! Shocked I tell you!
“Clever” switch of terms, hardly….cunning and evil? Certainly.
This is the reality about Liddell, the 50 year old power station whose life the morons in Canberra want to extend. From The Saturday paper.
The analogy most commonly used about Liddell is that it’s like an old car that has reached the point where the cost of repairs is greater than its worth. It’s a good comparison. Liddell was built almost 50 years ago, and, like a 1971 model car, it is dirty, inefficient, old technology. It is a clunker, and a threat to human health.
Apart from its greenhouse gas contributions, Liddell pumped the following pollutants out its smokestacks in 2015-16: 1.9 tonnes of ammonia, 970 tonnes of carbon monoxide, 310 tonnes of hydrochloric acid, 360 tonnes of sulphuric acid, 260 tonnes of fluoride compounds, 17,000 tonnes of nitrogen oxides, 31,000 tonnes of sulphur dioxide, 550 tonnes of course particulate matter and 170 tonnes of carcinogenic fine particulates. There was a wide range of other toxins, too.
It also is unreliable. Last February, when south-eastern Australia was in the grip of an unprecedented heatwave, the electricity grid was stretched almost to breaking point. The average maximum temperature for all of NSW was a record 42.5 on February 10, broken the next day with 44 degrees.
The crisis was made worse by the fact that Liddell had broken down, as it often does. One of its four generators had lost half capacity on February 6, and failed completely on February 9. It was not back on line until February 28. A second unit failed on February 6, but workers scrambled to have it back up the day before the record heat hit. A third went down on February 7, and did not come back online until four days later.
But none of these catastrophes will happen before the next election, therefore, it doesn’t matter