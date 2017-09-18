The No. 1 person keeping Malcolm Turnbull in The Lodge is ... Bill Shorten
For Shorten, voters appear reluctant to attribute any qualities to him at all, either good or bad.
Sep 18, 2017
For Shorten, voters appear reluctant to attribute any qualities to him at all, either good or bad.
Amid the ever-present cloud, there is at least some sort of silver lining for the Turnbull government as it considers last week’s batch of opinion poll numbers.
Powered by Taboola
14 thoughts on “The No. 1 person keeping Malcolm Turnbull in The Lodge is … Bill Shorten”
I hope like crazy, considering how unified Labor appears to be under Shorten, and how well they are polling, that they wouldn’t even get close to considering turfing him or making things difficult for him. There were some mumblings recently from Albanese, which didn’t seem very smart at all. I reckon they’ll sail into government with Shorten at the helm. Another election campaign will show just how hard Shorten works too. People got an indication of it during the last campaign, and it was a big positive for him.