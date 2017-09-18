 Menu lock
Sep 18, 2017

'He should be stripped and flogged, the bastard' ... Faine producer leaves ... raising shell ...

Gerry Harvey things Joe Aston should be hung (he means hanged), stripped and flogged.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, Australian Financial Review columnist Joe Aston and Harvey Norman boss Gerry Harvey are in a war of words, and newspaper ad spend was down by a third last month.

2 comments

2 thoughts on “‘He should be stripped and flogged, the bastard’ … Faine producer leaves … raising shell …

  1. Doug Clark

    Ahem, but a ‘longtime’ producer leaving after 6 years does not suggest that a ‘revolving door’ is operating on Mr Faine’s shift does it? Pretty slow one if it is …
    (Also, i love the Aston v. Harvey kerfuffle – great entertainment! )
    Cheers, Doug

  2. Decorum

    The first sentence – correcting Harvey’s English – contains a typo (I thing. Unless it’s ironic?!)