How about an editorial standard for 'independent' economic modelling?
It's time for media outlets to put their boot on the throat of the economic modelling industry and demand better standards.
Sep 18, 2017
One of the things that has improved noticeably in the media in recent years has been scepticism of studies and reports commissioned by interested parties intended to bolster their case. Crikey has been bagging the use of “independent modelling” for many years and there have always been mainstream journalists like Peter Martin who have been willing to call bullshit on self-serving studies produced by hired consultants. Increasingly, however, the days of lobby groups, companies, NGOs and other interested parties getting uncritical coverage of a made-to-order report showing “the cost of XYZ reaching $50 billion, a new study shows” are coming to an end — with some obvious exceptions, such as journalists running drops from the government.
2 thoughts on “How about an editorial standard for ‘independent’ economic modelling?”
Seems far too obvious Bernard, can’t see that idea taking off under the current regime – egregious dishonesty is their main stock in trade.
And as Richard Denniss says, the underlying assumptions for the model should be published. They are often regarded as commercial-in-confidence which is rubbish. This would then stop the reporting of the assumptions as outcomes.