Chuckles and Hadgkiss update: did Michaelia Cash break the law?
Michaelia Cash's defence against charges she appointed a law breaker to head the ABCC is that it was all Eric Abetz's fault, not hers.
Sep 18, 2017
Michaelia Cash's defence against charges she appointed a law breaker to head the ABCC is that it was all Eric Abetz's fault, not hers.
Not merely did Australian Building and Construction Commissioner Nigel Hadgkiss break the law in preventing ABCC staff from accurately advising employers, Employment Minister Michaelia Cash might have broken the law when she established the ABCC with Hadgkiss as its head. Only a tortured interpretation of the legislation lies between her and what appears to be a blatant breach of it.
Powered by Taboola
13 thoughts on “Chuckles and Hadgkiss update: did Michaelia Cash break the law?”
Cash’s position is untenable, and if Turnbull had any integrity he would sack her – so of course she is completely safe.
I know not if the Minister is responsible or irresponsible. I do know Ministers’ are accountable; yet have no confidence whatsoever that as members of the current government any would be held so. Legal restraint is no longer a functional reality when an Australian government holds a one seat majority.
. . . . . so chuckle on Minister Cash.
The only thing that can be said about Cash in a positive light is that she has no need of a sign language interpreter, everyone can read her lips.
She is one of only nine women in the ministries, (forty, counting secretaries) so we have to assume that there are few women in the coalition with any brain at all, because she shows little intellect other than a strong desire to remain at the trough. Her idea of ‘interns’ is appalling. Why not just reintroduce serfdom?
If Malcolm had any spine, she would be fired, but that ain’t about to happen is it?
And one of the other nine is Fiona Nash who is under a bit of a dual citizenship cloud.
Agreed, Leon Knight, Cash’s pozzy is simply untenable. I can’t think of a more clear cut example of Ministerial wilful negligence with potentially huge adverse material outcomes. It’s likely the CFMEU – maybe even the ACTU – will take some kind of legal action, but it’s also not impossible that major building companies will have their strategic planning and commitments impacted collaterally, too…so it’ not completely absurd to see the Commonwealth (ie taxpayer) now at some risk of being exposed to downstream liabilities. There is a hideous looming over-supply of investment-tenuous large builds in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Over-reaching developers under commercial pressure are very creative when it comes to leveraging/contriving taxpayer bail-outs/escapes.
Long bow, sure. But the whole ‘respectable front’ of the government’s/Cash’s obsession with the CFMEU was supposedly to put rule of law back in charge of the sector, in order (allegedly) to rejuvenate the construction industry’s legal certitudes, operations stability and especially strategic investment legitimacy. So it’s not out of the question that the entire l’affair ABCC will end up/drag out for yonks in various courts.
Good on you for focussing on the unsexy growth industry/deep legislation stories, BK – they tell the real tale of governments crumbling. Also, Cash is perhaps the most smart-arsed and least efficacious Cabinet smirker Oz politics has seen since Peter Costello…
Actually a very short bow… with essentially everything a building firm does now being approved by a criminal, those firms now have what investors call “moral hazard”. If a builder offends, and Hadgkiss didn’t try to stop them, said builder can now sue Chuckles (because her fault). That’ll wipe the shit-eating smirk off her moosh.
I’m disconsolate.
Yes, quite so. Every site accident, every environmental spill, every traffic flow disruption and council intervention, every point of legal friction or dispute on every build in the land is now…legally ‘up for grabs’, with the Commonwealth the defacto underwriter whichever way the by-case rulings fall. It’s like discovering at the start of the finals that the referee boss has been on the take from one team all year (without them even knowing ot!)…where/how do you even start to make fair retrospective rulings on this or that dispute b/w this or that team…Jesus. This clusterpuck government has actually managed to do the exact opposite of its claimed intention. Whether it’s genuine dispute or merely opportunistic union or company cynicism now, the concept of any meaningful construction industry ‘rule of law’ has just been rendered utterly impossible.
This one may be small and barely simmering for now, but if will surely bite this government big time. Wait for the first court cases to start firing up…and don’t forget, this ‘rule of law’ thing was the DD trigger for the entire election…
At the very base of this, the fundamental problem is one we see everywhere in government and big business, and formerly not in the public sector. That is the philosophy that if nobody finds out about it then you are good to go, even if you have broken the law, corrupted a process or policy, brought about no end of damage to your citizens or your shareholders or your ‘brand’.
If nobody finds out, just keep shovelling shit. Look at the banks, you know that is there policy, big business everywhere, the big miners. If you’re big, you win, if you’re in government you win, as long as nobody fins out about your skeletons.
Ethics and integrity are foreign concepts/illegal aliens in Australia.
Could not agree more “DG.” We expect graft and corruption from Big Business, but in our naivity still cling to beliefs that government i.e. senior public servants and Ministers’ of the Crown (guardians all) acted on the peoples behalf. Fools are we . . . . so one last bleat . . . Minister Cash MUST GO if found to have broken law.
One rule for the born too : and one for us?
Why isn’t this malfeasance playing out in the greater media – especially that nest of left-wingers at the ABC (Insiders/Lateline/7:30?0 – too scared to ruffle this Limted News Party’s feathers?
Imagine “a Labor Minister” doing this….?
…. Maybe 7:30 tonight …..?
“It’s (c) that is the problem for Cash: … ” I’d reckon that someone who breaks the law cannot be said to be of good character so Cash might be in trouble with (b) too over her appointment of Hadgkiss.