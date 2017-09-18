Court crushes Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch's Ten dreams -- for now
CBS is one step closer to finally purchasing the embattled Ten Network.
Billionaire media mogul Bruce Gordon has failed to gain more time for himself and partner Lachlan Murdoch to conjure up a second, more credible bid for the Ten Network.
One thought on “Court crushes Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch’s Ten dreams — for now”
Have the Gordon/Murdoch bid offered to pay with their own money in the new bid? Or are they still offering to pay with Channel Tens money?
Because I’m pretty sure Gordon and Lachie don’t have 200 million.