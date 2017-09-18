As Myanmar returns to being a pariah state, we should return to boycotting it
When Myanmar was a pariah state, many people boycotted it so as to not further line the pockets of the generals and their cronies who controlled the economy. Myanmar's return to committing obscene human rights abuses means we should reinstate this position.
3 thoughts on “As Myanmar returns to being a pariah state, we should return to boycotting it”
Thanks for that well informed commentary Damien.
The continuing descent into chaos is a bloody awful thing to behold.
So much was hoped for, but so little was delivered.
Whilst I don’t want to add to ‘Moslem bashing’, it would be interesting to learn how Moslem countries are reacting to the situation. Pakistan and Bangladesh are both Moslem offshoots of India, and Bangladesh is bearing the brunt of the Rohingya escape from religious persecution/’ethnic cleansing’. What are Saudia Arabia, the richest Moslem state, or Indonesia, the most populace Moslem state contributing in aid? I haven’t read of anything that either country is doing, but the last thing needed is arms and Jihadists.
I’ve been left scratching my head over the incessant wailing of “what happened to Suu Kyi?”
They must have been referring to some other Suu Kyi, because this one never had a problem with the persecution of Rohingya. Or with denying that ethnic cleanses happened. But their memory only goes as far back as the last Sunday liftout.