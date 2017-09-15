Rate rise not looming, and jobs growth won't spell rate hike
The kind of jobs growth we're seeing at the moment would traditionally have the RBA reaching for the interest rate trigger. But not now, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
Sep 15, 2017
Even two years ago, the jobs growth we have seen so far in 2017 would have had the Glenn Stevens-run Reserve Bank reaching twitchingly for the rate rise lever. The usual fears would have surfaced — inflation, surplus capacity being used up, wages surge/breakout threat. The old, reflexive thinking and actions of a veteran central banker would have been to the fore. Yesterday’s solid jobs report would have confirmed in the minds of the technocrats at the head of our central bank that the first of a series of gentle taps on the breaks would be needed to keep momentum under control.
