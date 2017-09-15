Crikey Worm: money laundering at our banks, Howard unleashes on Turnbull, Abbott talks onions
Crims are laundering money through our banks, the Lionel Murphy documents have been released, and Malcolm Turnbull has lasted longer in the top job than Tony Abbott. It's the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers.
In a scoop published across Fairfax papers today, Nick McKenzie, Richard Baker, and Georgina Mitchell have revealed details of an investigation into massive money-laundering operations taking advantage of lax security and screening by Australian banks. Citing the work of “federal and state policing agencies”, the story says as much as $5 million in drug cash is being laundered through the banks every day.
Among the major revelations is that mid-tier banks may have been infiltrated by crime syndicates. Problems with oversight of customers have impacted all the big banks, which are likely to be in breach of “know your customer” rules, according to former Commonwealth Asset Confiscation Taskforce national director Nick McTaggart.
In one example, Hong Kong man Ka Sing Lai moved $29 million out of Australia via the Commonwealth Bank and Westpac by having people make smaller deposits to a number of branches. He was eventually caught and jailed for 10 years.
The investigation has raised fresh concerns that banks are failing to do their due diligence and that laws intended to prevent money laundering — for instance, a prohibition on banks telling clients they are under investigation from AUSTRAC — could be backfiring and actually enabling the activity.
GHOSTS OF PMs PAST
The Coalition’s last two prime minister have made major appearances in News Corp papers today, with John Howard and Tony Abbott going on the record about same-sex marriage and the anniversary of Malcolm Turnbull‘s return to the Liberal leadership.
Howard is quoted in today’s Australian digging into the government for attempting to “wash its hands of any responsibility” to outline protections for religious groups and free speech before the marriage postal survey went ahead. The No side is now focusing intensely on supposed threats to freedoms inherent in legislating marriage equality, although a story in Fairfax today notes that a couple in Ballarat have had their wedding cancelled by their own church after the bride expressed support for same-sex marriage on her Facebook page. Free speech and all that.
“Asked if he felt he had failed as prime minister before his untimely end as leader, Abbott said, while he had made mistakes in the role, perhaps his principal political failing was his inability to manage Turnbull.”
Abbott has also opened up on his mistakes as PM, but, to borrow a line from every clickbait headline in the world, it’s not what you’re expecting. Among his big regrets Abbott listed scrapping the debt ceiling, not giving deeper consideration to nuclear submarines, and his choice to crack down on parliamentary entitlements. And then there’s the onion (see below).
MURPHY AND ASSOCIATES
Federal Parliament has released a massive trove of documents from an investigation into Gough Whitlam‘s attorney-general and High Court judge Lionel Murphy. Among the information unearthed by the never-before-published (and never completed) inquiry are allegations of bribery and details of Murphy’s dealings with underworld figure Abe Saffron.
One of the many allegations is that Murphy assisted Saffron to acquire a lease of Luna Park from the NSW Labor state government headed by Neville Wran.
THEY REALLY SAID THAT
“I probably shouldn’t have winked at Neil Mitchell. I probably shouldn’t have eaten an onion. I probably should have had walk coaching.”
Tony Abbott has learnt a lot since his fall from the top job two years ago. Marking the anniversary he opened up to Sharri Markson of The Daily Telegraph.
Get set for a media shake-up — Max Mason (Australian Financial Review $): “If Lachlan Murdoch can’t get his hands on Ten – and there’s a very good chance he won’t – News Corp may have little opportunity to take part on media consolidation.”
CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY
Clinton’s book proves she is a compassionate, deeply delusional person — Helen Razer: “In fact, Clinton is sorry for very little at all. She mock-apologises for the talks she gave to Wall Street, where she assured bankers that she had both a “private and public position” on economic matters. She is not sorry for speaking with them so intimately or accepting their generous fees, but she is sorry only for “bad optics”.”
What we learned in the court case to release Queen’s secret Dismissal letters — Jenny Hocking: “For the next eight months, Turnbull simply refused to answer, despite being twice prompted by the Speaker to do so. Finally, on the eve of the hearing in the Palace letters case last week, the Prime Minister’s office responded: “Discussions/communications between the Prime Minister and Her Majesty the Queen are confidential.” Turnbull’s resort to Royal secrecy could not have been more fitting.”