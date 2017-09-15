Rundle: Lionel Murphy fought for equality, and was pursued obsessively by those who hated him

BBQ Lunch at the Arirang Korean restaurant, drinks at 44 Edgecliff, and Reg Grundy bidding for the rights to the burnt remains of Sydney’s Luna Park on the harbour. The Lionel Murphy files are nothing if not a trip down memory lane, back to the mid-1970s. Henry Bucks, cream safari, man-bling, hair-to-the-collar, a steak lunch in the red room, and the cops, the New South Wales ALP and the crims all gladhanding each other in Kings Cross. And at the centre of it all, or so it was alleged, was Lionel Murphy, attorney-general in the Whitlam government, later High Court judge, and, by the time that an inquiry was launched in the mid-1980s, a cancer sufferer.
