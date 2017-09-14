Razer: Clinton's book proves she is a compassionate, deeply delusional person
Hillary Clinton is loving and honest. But she is also a profoundly shortsighted elitist living in a fantasy world.
Sep 14, 2017
Hillary Clinton’s best-selling What Happened is alleged to be the inside account of losing the unloseable election. This book, released two days ago, might have provided valuable insights not only to future students of political history, but a divided Democratic Party of the present. In fact, the author declares these as her intentions.
15 thoughts on “Razer: Clinton’s book proves she is a compassionate, deeply delusional person”
Everybody is so on Hillary’s case at the moment. What would you expect from a wilful, career politician who lost the unlosable election, but a book full of excuses. Like most politicians I am sure she values her legacy, as well as Bill’s, and Barack’s, both supported very capably by her.
We said before this election that her biggest threat was to be too presumptive, overconfident, and that is what happened – poor voter turn out and conservative trickery. (That Russian stuff gets more interesting by the day, and we still don’t really understand why Wikileaks took a bias against her, to favour Trump?).
Happen to think she would have been a quite effective president. With an increasing Sanders’ rump in the democrats, and eventual control of congress, really the only possible path to economic/ social change in the US.