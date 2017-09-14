Razer: Clinton's book proves she is a compassionate, deeply delusional person
Hillary Clinton is loving and honest. But she is also a profoundly shortsighted elitist living in a fantasy world.
Sep 14, 2017
Hillary Clinton’s best-selling What Happened is alleged to be the inside account of losing the unloseable election. This book, released two days ago, might have provided valuable insights not only to future students of political history, but a divided Democratic Party of the present. In fact, the author declares these as her intentions.
