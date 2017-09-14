Not so funny anymore: Cash appointed Hadgkiss knowing of his behaviour
We now know that Michaelia Cash appointed Nigel Hadgkiss to head the ABCC even though she knew he had broken the law.
Sep 14, 2017
We now know that Michaelia Cash appointed Nigel Hadgkiss to head the ABCC even though she knew he had broken the law.
In October 2016, the re-elected Turnbull government ramped up its efforts to pass the Building and Construction Industry (Improving Productivity) Bill 2013, which would re-establish the Australian Building and Construction Commission. The bill would be passed, in a gutted form, on November 30, and the new body would commence on December 2, 2016.
Powered by Taboola
14 thoughts on “Not so funny anymore: Cash appointed Hadgkiss knowing of his behaviour”
Keep bashing one of the most effective unions still standing, the CFMEU, and then find that low wages growth is contributing to a sluggish economy. Appoint a dodgy official to the FW Commission and find massive underpayment of wages (7-Eleven etc) requiring further government action to chase up underpaying employers. I’ve got a suggestion. Stop bashing unions and let them do their job.