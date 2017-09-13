 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Sep 13, 2017

Rundle: venceremos, comrade! Turnbull goes to war against capitalism.

In attempting to keep Liddell going, Turnbull’s government has gone to war against every single principle of capitalism and the free-market.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Communique from El Presidente Turnbull

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

14 comments

Leave a comment

14 thoughts on “Rundle: venceremos, comrade! Turnbull goes to war against capitalism.

  1. Bill Hilliger

    Malfeasance Turnbull and his LNP muppets are a sovereign risk for Australia.