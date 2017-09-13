Rundle: venceremos, comrade! Turnbull goes to war against capitalism.
In attempting to keep Liddell going, Turnbull’s government has gone to war against every single principle of capitalism and the free-market.
Communique from El Presidente Turnbull
Bravo Guy – great article.
I’m surprised the Minerals Council / Murdoch press etc isn’t yelling “Sovereign Risk” from the rooftops. Who’d want to invest in Oz when the Government wants to micro-manage your business ?
Who has figured out how to run a grid with 70% of the daytime power coming from household rooftops?
Nailed it Guy, well done.
Venceremos? May I instead propose a verbatim reprint of the lyrics for “Puto”?
And I don’t mean the Filipino rice cake, I mean these nacos.
“The Napoleon of Bellevue Hill” . . . . Nothing more need be said.