Mayne: inside the pokies trial as judge takes a stroll down to the Crown gaming floor
The opening day attracted a full-scale media press conference before proceedings commenced in court 8G of the Federal Court building.
Sep 13, 2017
After 18 months of preparation, law firm Maurice Blackburn, Ron Merkel QC and the Adelaide-based plaintiff Shonica Guy yesterday kicked off their David and Goliath Federal Court battle against Crown and Aristocrat Leisure, alleging that poker machines are misleading and deceptive.
