Sep 13, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Seven gained a little ground, but Nine still narrowly won the night.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer

Nine’s night in the metros with a small but clear win over Seven (compared with previous nights) while in the regions, Seven did better. The Block again dominated with more than 1.7 million national viewers. Seven returned First Dates (the local version) at 7.30pm with 1.06 million viewers, and 800 Words an hour later with 1.13 million. Nothing to boast about, but equally nothing there to get the sheep crook out and yank them from the schedule. In fact 800 Words proved the difference for Seven in regional markets 

