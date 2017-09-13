Attention religious bakers: you may not discriminate against LGBTI people. It is the law.
There is no good reason in legal or social policy for a religious body to get a free pass on discrimination.
Sep 13, 2017
Heard this on The Drum: “Same-sex marriage opens the door to a whole host of civil and other liabilities for religious associations and individuals.”
20 thoughts on “Attention religious bakers: you may not discriminate against LGBTI people. It is the law.”
A literal interpretation of Genesis in the Old Testament suggests that Eve must have been a transsexual – after all God took Adams rib to make Eve. It also means that Adam convinced himself to eat the apple of knowledge. Done – the Bible does provide ‘evidence’ that gay relationships are OK. It also is ‘evidence’ that all the problems in the world are the fault of males. I think Tony Abbott should take a real note of that and retire to s life of Testicular Contemplation or tighter Budgie Snugglers.
“CHRIST WILL RETURN”
He’d want to get a wriggle on, then. Wont be much left to return to in a few decades.