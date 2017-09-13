China crisis: Australia hurtles blindly toward an immigration calamity
Forget the boats. Hundreds of thousands of Chinese people have flooded into Australia, and no one seems to be taking the threat seriously.
Sep 13, 2017
The recent, surging trend of nationalist Chinese students — who make up a whopping 30%, and counting, of Australia’s international student market — turning their attentions to teachers who offend Beijing’s doctored version of Chinese history is a potent illustration of what happens when an industry becomes reliant on a significant customer.
18 thoughts on “China crisis: Australia hurtles blindly toward an immigration calamity”
It will be interesting to compare the response to this rather more pointed version of what got Dick Smith a severe walloping for mentioning in general.
The principle is the same – an influx almost untrammelled and largely unexamined in numbers who may, or may not, have this nation’s best interests at heart.