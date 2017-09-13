 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Sep 13, 2017

Share

The recent, surging trend of nationalist Chinese students — who make up a whopping 30%, and counting, of Australia’s international student market — turning their attentions to teachers who offend Beijing’s doctored version of Chinese history is a potent illustration of what happens when an industry becomes reliant on a significant customer.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

18 comments

Leave a comment

18 thoughts on “China crisis: Australia hurtles blindly toward an immigration calamity

  1. AR

    It will be interesting to compare the response to this rather more pointed version of what got Dick Smith a severe walloping for mentioning in general.
    The principle is the same – an influx almost untrammelled and largely unexamined in numbers who may, or may not, have this nation’s best interests at heart.