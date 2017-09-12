What you haven’t been told about the collapse of Channel Ten
Ten is now solvent and its future assured after CBS injected over $200 million to become one of the major secured creditors. But there's more to this story ...
Sep 12, 2017
In the four months up to its collapse in mid-June, the Ten Network suffered a multimillion-dollar shortfall in revenue and was losing $5 million a month as directors struggled to keep the company solvent and in business, while being increasingly harassed by shareholders Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon. James Packer had bolted from the trio guaranteeing Ten’s key financing vehicle, the $200 million revolving credit due on December 23. The share price plunged from 95 cents in mid-January to just 16 cents in the days before it was forced into administration by threats of legal action against the then-board from Messrs Gordon and Murdoch.
