Rundle: Ben Law's 'hate-fuck' tweet was definitely a bit rapey (but I still liked it)
Does the fact that it’s a same-sex hate fuck remove the force of non-consensual sexual violence? Kind of but not really.
Sep 12, 2017
Benjamin Law (photo from benjamin-law.com)
14 thoughts on “Rundle: Ben Law’s ‘hate-fuck’ tweet was definitely a bit rapey (but I still liked it)”
I think the point is it was a pretty hideous joke made publicly by a relatively prominent figure and in relation to a pretty sensitive debate. I’m a gay man and I thought it was totally inappropriate. Law has dropped in my estimation. It certainly doesn’t help the cause. It’s the sort of comment he should have made privately in a Facebook messenger exchange with his best buddy. Great article, Guy.
Best comment. Thanks