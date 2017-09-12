 Menu lock
Sep 12, 2017

Razer: a stupid ad about lamb is the least of our worries

Helen Razer wonders at the complete absence of any journalistic curiosity about India, and why that nation may, at this particular time, be moved to make official protest about an ad for meat.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Not a few Australians are in the habit of moralising about advertisements. Our journalists are encouraged by their outlets to imagine the harm or good that can be done in under thirty seconds; our citizens turn to an organisation where they might more privately do the same. Complaint to the Advertising Standards Bureau is frequent enough that you and I could dispose of an afternoon wondering about those critics troubled, for example, by an ad that corrupts with its “sexualized food” and “erection of bacon”. We love to whine about this stuff, or hear accounts of others’ whining. Press articles about the moral victory or failure from the famous series of lamb ads are surely served up more often than our roasts.

