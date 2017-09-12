Nationalisation back on the agenda in politicians' power panic
As politicians panic about the energy crisis they themselves have created, some old ideas are suddenly fashionable again.
Sep 12, 2017
AGL boss Andy Vesey
22 thoughts on “Nationalisation back on the agenda in politicians’ power panic”
Would it be too naughty to suggest that Vesey may have been given some confidential assurances of beneficence, and government appointments for all & sundry in the not too distant future, to take back to the AGL board for their consideration?
For all the rank incompetence, venal stupidity and crass ignorance of the current regime, does anyone (apart from CML) really imagine that bumBoilShlernt & his pack of apparatchiks would not be equally compromised by corporate ties and favours, past & future?
Vote Green and Independent, think of the future and leave the dead to bury the dying.
Two words missing from the debate seem to be energy conservation and efficiency. Given that 60-80% of our energy can be saved through greater efficiency, the best way to increase energy reliability and costs is to learn to use less. A carbon tax will help factor some of the real costs of fossil fuel into the equation and renewables will but using energy more smartly is the missing piece of the energy transformation equation.
I don’t have a problem with nationalizing energy, or transport, or airlines, or banks, or health or education. It is quite simple, contract Singapore, Hong Kong and China or Dubai to run them on behalf of Australia.
There would be some dislocation of very overpaid useless fat old white men, but getting rid of them will make most companies extremely profitable instantly. We would have to allow (I bow my head in shame) Muslims and Chinese into Australia, but they will fly in on personal jets, so that’s OK.
Lets face it the L/NP have never been pure neo liberals, they have been more crony capitalists, pouring money taken from the workers to give to corporate mates. They abuse trade rules and international law to ensure that their supporters are well recompensed for their financial largess.