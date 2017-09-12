Glenn Dyer's TV ratings
Ten needs to fix up its Sunday night programming.
Sep 12, 2017
Nine’s night thanks to The Block, the news, This Time Next Year and A Current Affair. Night over, onto tonight when it will be reprised.
The Block had its best Monday night figures for the season so far with 1.9 million national viewers and more than 1.3 million in the metros. This Time Next Year averaged 1.277 million nationally, while ACA averaged more than 1.3 million. Seven’s best was the news and Home and Away, which was not enough.
Australian Survivor was again a lucky program; it managed 780,000 national viewers and was easily beaten by the program that followed it: Have You Been Paying Attention, which grabbed 994,000 national viewers. That is a real insult for such an expensive, time-wasting program. Attention is cheaper (and more intelligent) and more cost-effective and that has to be the way of the future for Ten once its ownership is sorted out. Flops like Survivor are delusional and a waste of time and money.
And Ten has to fix up the panel on Sunday, the current members look like fogeys compared to the age and appearance of the Monday-to-Friday night group. And, seeing Sunday nights are still the most watched night of the week, why not start the real line up on that night, not Mondays? The week doesn’t start on Monday.
In regional areas, Seven News was tops with 638,000 then The Block with 585,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 532,000, fourth was Home and Away with 474,000 and fifth was The Chase’s 5.30pm bit with 425,000.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
Top metro programs:
Losers: Seven, Ten and Australian Survivor
Metro news and current affairs:
Morning (National) TV:
Top five pay TV programs:
*Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2013. The data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. (All shares on the basis of combined overnight 6pm to midnight all people.) and network reports.
