Nine’s night thanks to The Block, the news, This Time Next Year and A Current Affair. Night over, onto tonight when it will be reprised.

The Block had its best Monday night figures for the season so far with 1.9 million national viewers and more than 1.3 million in the metros. This Time Next Year averaged 1.277 million nationally, while ACA averaged more than 1.3 million. Seven’s best was the news and Home and Away, which was not enough.

Australian Survivor was again a lucky program; it managed 780,000 national viewers and was easily beaten by the program that followed it: Have You Been Paying Attention, which grabbed 994,000 national viewers. That is a real insult for such an expensive, time-wasting program. Attention is cheaper (and more intelligent) and more cost-effective and that has to be the way of the future for Ten once its ownership is sorted out. Flops like Survivor are delusional and a waste of time and money.

And Ten has to fix up the panel on Sunday, the current members look like fogeys compared to the age and appearance of the Monday-to-Friday night group. And, seeing Sunday nights are still the most watched night of the week, why not start the real line up on that night, not Mondays? The week doesn’t start on Monday.

In regional areas, Seven News was tops with 638,000 then The Block with 585,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 532,000, fourth was Home and Away with 474,000 and fifth was The Chase’s 5.30pm bit with 425,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (30.7%) Seven (25.3%) ABC (18.8%) Ten (18.4%) SBS (6.8%)

Network main channels:

Nine (24.2%) Seven (16.7%) ABC (13.8%) Ten (12.91%) SBS ONE (5.0%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (3.7%) ABC 2 (3.1%) 7mate, GO (2.9%) ONE (2.5%)

Top 10 national programs:

The Block (Nine) — 1901 million Seven News — 1.672 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.532 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.437 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.341 million Nine/NBN News — 1.326 million This Time Next Year (Nine) — 1.277 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.186 million 7pm ABC News — 1.134 million Four Corners (ABC) — 1.064 million

Top metro programs:

The Block (Nine) — 1.316 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.073 million Seven News — 1.034 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.000 million

Losers: Seven, Ten and Australian Survivor

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.073 million Seven News — 1.034 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.000 million Nine News — 990,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 923,000 7pm ABC News — 760,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 718,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 685,000 7.30 (ABC) — 669,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 618,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 487,000 Today (Nine) – 428,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 162,000 + 79,000 on News 24) — 241,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 221,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 180,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 1250000

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) —119,000 Outlander (showcase) — 76,000 AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 76,000 NRL: 360 (Fox League) — 71,000 Monday Night With Matty Johns (Fox league) — 67,000

