The one graph that proves ScoMo's 'corporate profits will lift wages' is bullshit
Despite Scott Morrison's insistence, there's no link between company profits and higher wages. In fact, if there is a link, it may be a negative one.
Sep 11, 2017
Treasurer Scott Morrison continues to insist that wages growth will return soon because it is directly linked to corporate profits. “Investment leads to the profits which leads to the wages growth,” Morrison told 7.30 two weeks ago. He repeated the claim yesterday, telling Insiders “as their profits improve, then obviously the case for wage rises obviously builds”.
