Secret documents reveal the No campaign's strategy to manipulate you
Step 1: talk about freedom. Step 2: talk about the children. Step 3: mention the 260 genders that will result from a Yes vote.
Sep 11, 2017
We’ve been told many times that the marriage equality plebiscite isn’t actually actually about same-sex marriage at all. Instead, what it’s “really” about is political correctness, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, gender fluidity, boys in dresses and potential marriage to national monuments. This is not accidental. As a Crikey spy has found out, it’s the No campaign’s central strategy.
39 thoughts on “Secret documents reveal the No campaign’s strategy to manipulate you”
Equality to “260 genders”? So what? Let the 260 genders have equality. Let them eat cake. And what of freedom of speech? Well, there is no right if it is used to promote anti-social behaviour and discrimination.
I’m so over the culture wars of the right, which the right latches onto the vicious economic agenda of wealth transfer from the poor to the rich. What about that agenda? I’m waiting for one of these ‘no’ hopers to turn up at my door.
Totally agree – completely over the right’s culture wars. Such a waste of life and a total distraction from the important stuff.