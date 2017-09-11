Secret documents reveal the No campaign's strategy to manipulate you
Step 1: talk about freedom. Step 2: talk about the children. Step 3: mention the 260 genders that will result from a Yes vote.
Sep 11, 2017
We’ve been told many times that the marriage equality plebiscite isn’t actually actually about same-sex marriage at all. Instead, what it’s “really” about is political correctness, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, gender fluidity, boys in dresses and potential marriage to national monuments. This is not accidental. As a Crikey spy has found out, it’s the No campaign’s central strategy.
23 thoughts on “Secret documents reveal the No campaign’s strategy to manipulate you”
Make sure to spend as much time talking to them as you possibly can. Pretend to engage with their crap. Asking them to set out the 260 genders with a tone of genuine curiosity should do it.
That’s right. Be nice, ask them to the black mass, offer them a draught of virgin chicken blood.
>kids ‘n’ freedom
No right to termination?
I’m really looking forward to having them knock on my door, so I can engage them in lengthy and earnest conversation about their concerns (especially those 260 new genders). As with those phone calls offering to fix malware on my computer, I consider my dragging the conversation out as long as possible to be a service to the community, because it limits their chances of talking to someone more gullible. Bring it on!