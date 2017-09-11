Secret documents reveal the No campaign's strategy to manipulate you
Step 1: talk about freedom. Step 2: talk about the children. Step 3: mention the 260 genders that will result from a Yes vote.
We’ve been told many times that the marriage equality plebiscite isn’t actually actually about same-sex marriage at all. Instead, what it’s “really” about is political correctness, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, gender fluidity, boys in dresses and potential marriage to national monuments. This is not accidental. As a Crikey spy has found out, it’s the No campaign’s central strategy.
One thought on “Secret documents reveal the No campaign’s strategy to manipulate you”
What a bad argument. I’m pretty sure the general public know full well how marriage works, seeing as they’re probably married themselves. They probably have enough sense to understand that lifting a prohibition is the exact opposite of having the government tell people how to live. If the yes campaign can stop screeching about the evil public debating SSM and present the various good arguments in favour of lifting the prohibition, we’ll get this done.