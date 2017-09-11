TURNBULL TAKING SHORTEN DOWN WITH HIM

Labor continues to hold its election winning lead over the Coalition according to today’s Fairfax-Ipsos poll, but the government’s attempts to “kill Bill” have at least increased Malcolm Turnbull‘s personal standing over Bill Shorten.

The Labor leader’s approval has dropped by six points since May, while Turnbull leads as preferred prime minister by 17 points. That difference may prove academic, however, with Labor still leading the Coalition 53-47 on the two-party preferred count. As the Australian Financial Review reports, the Coalition’s bright spot is its economic credentials, with Treasurer Scott Morrison scoring a rare net positive approval rating.

Both party leaders spent the weekend endorsing a Yes vote at the upcoming same-sex marriage postal survey, with forms to be sent in the mail on Tuesday. On Sunday, around 30,000 people rallied in support of a Yes vote in Sydney, and The Australian reports they’ll have the backing of Cricket Australia, along with the bodies representing the NRL, ARU, AFL and soccer’s FFA.

FROM THEIR COAL-D, DEAD HANDS

The Coalition’s love affair with coal shows no signs of relenting, with the government reportedly set to reverse a ban on government-backed loans to onshore coal and resource export ventures. The move has been prompted by the reluctance of the banks to back such operations, according to The Australian‘s Simon Benson.

The move comes as the government engages in a public spat with AGL over the future of its Liddell coal power station. The Coalition wants the company to keep it open, or at least sell the plant, after the Australian Energy Market Operator warned its closure could provoke a baseload power shortage by 2022. AGL doesn’t want to sell and has instead suggested the plant could be converted to a site for wind and solar energy.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT

“The biggest protection racket going around is in our renewable energy sector,” says Matt Canavan, former resources minister and Nationals senator. The comments came at the National party’s federal conference in Canberra yesterday, where the party voted to oppose the clean energy target outlined by Chief Scientist Alan Finkel. A motion put by Queensland MP George Christensen to ban the burqa was defeated by just four votes.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra: PM Malcolm Turnbull and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg will meet with the head of AGL Andy Vesey to discuss the Liddell power station.

Sydney: Senator Pauline Hanson‘s legal actions against former One Nation treasurer Ian Nelson to resume.

Melbourne: The United Firefighters Union will go to the Supreme Court to stop a bullying review by the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission.

Perth: Qantas and Virgin will give evidence at an inquiry into regional airfares.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Andy Vesey now finds AGL is caught in political no-man’s land — Jennifer Hewett (Australian Financial Review $): “That building a new power plant would take around seven to eight years – even ignoring certain court challenges – has not deterred some Liberals and Nationals from this as an article of Coalition faith.”

Sticking to Tony Abbott’s script gives PM hope — Andrew Bolt (Herald Sun $): “Turnbull now realises he could win the next election by fighting Labor on power prices — especially since Labor promises to force us to use even more wind and solar power.”

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY

High Court win could further concentrate the government’s power — Bernard Keane: “We don’t yet know the High Court’s rationale for dismissing the suits brought by marriage equality supporters to halt the survey. But it’s hard to see how it won’t expand the capacity of governments to use the Advance to the Finance Minister for whatever they like, even when Parliament has specifically rejected legislation for that expenditure — as happened in the case of the plebiscite bill. The Advance is currently limited to $295 million but that could be increased in next year’s budget to whatever figure the government likes.”

How the marriage equality postal vote will actually work — Sally Whyte: “The AEC says it has had “hundreds and hundreds” of staff working overtime to process the thousands of transactions, including address updates and new enrolments, that have come as part of the process to close the electoral rolls. It believes there will be extra costs in distributing survey forms to silent voters, a process that can’t be taken by the ABS.”

A wealthy supporter of Dick Smith tried to buy off Crikey for $2500 — Bhakthi Puvanenthiran: “This week, Emily Watkins nominated Smith for Arsehat of the Year and writer David Salter explained Smith’s hypocritical history. Writing to Crikey, Harry Wallace OAM, said it was disappointing we hadn’t looked at both sides of the population debate.”

