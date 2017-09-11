How are we at predicting the economy? Not as bad as you think
Treasury has a mixed record of forecasting key economic stats -- and it struggles on the ones that count.
Sep 11, 2017
With the Wage Price Index numbers for the June quarter we received a month ago, Treasury racked up an unfortunate record: for the fifth straight year, it had badly overestimated wage growth in its budget forecasts — one important reason why it has regularly overestimated tax revenue under successive governments. At the 2016 budget, Treasury (and the Treasurer, who selects from Treasury’s offered range of scenarios in planning the budget) forecast WPI growth for the year at 2.5%; in the Mid Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook, the forecast was revised down to 2.25%. In the end, that was still too optimistic. The June quarter confirmed what the two previous quarters had shown: WPI growth was stuck at 1.9%.
