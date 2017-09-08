Will wages ever start going up again?
Australian pollies love to say wages growth is a J-curve, but is it necessarily true that what goes down must go up again? Benard Keane and Glenn Dyer think perhaps not.
Sep 8, 2017
Back in the 1980s, we were obsessed with the current account deficit. Every quarter, the deficit would be the subject of national self-flagellation. We’ve long stopped worrying about it — various things like foreign debt and productivity have replaced as national sackcloth-and-ashes rationales, but for a while it was a big thing.
