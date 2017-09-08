 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Markets

Sep 8, 2017

There might never be a deal to end the climate wars

While everyone has assumed the Prime Minister wants to get a Clean Energy Target through his partyroom, what if his goal is actually to demonise Labor instead?

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Earlier this week, I wondered if the government’s recent strange behaviour presaged that, no matter how much Labor offered to compromise on energy and climate policy, the government will never agree to bipartisanship.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment