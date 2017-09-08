How the marriage equality postal vote will actually work
While the High Court deliberated on whether or not it would let the postal survey take place, an inquiry heard the complex ways many government departments are working towards implementing the postal survey.
One thought on “How the marriage equality postal vote will actually work”
The only silver lining in this ridiculous survey is that Oz Post will receive a boost. And the fortunate thing for the ABS is that it’s not being conducted online otherwise they could again be mocked on the front page of every Oz newspaper.
My criminal mind recognises gaping flaws in the postal survey but I’ll keep them to myself rather than give anybody ideas.