There is a sense, palpable and here now, that mass culture will die out with the baby boomers, with gen X.
Love Serenade is the best movie made in Australia, a demure and perfectly judged thing that came out in 1996, the tale of two sisters, hairdressers, in a dusty country town in the 1970s. The place has a river for fishing, a row of shops, and a rail line beside and, well, dust, stirred up by the road trains that pass through. The sisters read glossy magazines and listen to the radio as they tighten the perms of the local matronage, dream of escape and eat take-away from the one Chinese place, where you bring your own pots and pans to be filled up.
27 thoughts on “Rundle: with Glen Campbell’s death, we mourn mourning”
The worthy premise of your article seems to have been lost a little in discussion about the late Mr G Campbell.
The origins of mass culture/nostalgia triggers and whether we are still capable of them is a whole lot more interesting. Almost certainly an “easy listening” country crooner would not cut it these days.
The AM radio, especially in the car used to be so important, because it required some listening consensus, and Mum/Dad just might have had the final say. One analogue TV per household meant Meldrum could dictate musical tastes, and ensured Australian, then world popularity of Abba, a nostalgia sound that I do really believe will last forever.
Campbell also scored well with the wholesome look, a romantic view of middle America that Australians then embraced – I too have have been to those sung about places in USA and been disappointed; but met similar Campbell types who were very hospitable (just don’t talk about politics or racism!)
We can only speculate about the possible loss of nostalgia/ mass culture, whether it is due to technology, over exposure, cynical marketing, saturation advertising.
The saddest thing for me is that so much popular music these days is actually revisionist, yet doesn’t trigger nostalgia buttons. Just hope that a new, genuinely original sound (or deliverance) may come along, and be strong enough to possibly influence mass culture – nostalgia should then follow.