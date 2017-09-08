Rundle: with Glen Campbell's death, we mourn mourning
There is a sense, palpable and here now, that mass culture will die out with the baby boomers, with gen X.
Sep 8, 2017
Love Serenade is the best movie made in Australia, a demure and perfectly judged thing that came out in 1996, the tale of two sisters, hairdressers, in a dusty country town in the 1970s. The place has a river for fishing, a row of shops, and a rail line beside and, well, dust, stirred up by the road trains that pass through. The sisters read glossy magazines and listen to the radio as they tighten the perms of the local matronage, dream of escape and eat take-away from the one Chinese place, where you bring your own pots and pans to be filled up.
16 thoughts on “Rundle: with Glen Campbell’s death, we mourn mourning”
I was a Yardbirds fledgling with overtones of Acker Bilk – eventually 2JJ took me from Kansas to Oz with an Also sprach Zarathustra awakening.
Leonard Cohen’s passing pulled me up.
Those snug, balmy, forgiving, ever gentle on my mind backroads seem to be receding as we lose attachment to those times – shell by shell souvenirs of the jouney.
I’ve long wondered if there’s still that sort of attachment to the sound-track to lives these days? Perhaps they’re there in the next wave’s …. but it’s hard to believe they could be as strong.
Damn Guy . . .transfused memories and senses. Artiste, I salute you.
Guy, this was such a pleasure to read, and I can’t stand Glen Campbell.