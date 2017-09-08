Rundle: with Glen Campbell's death, we mourn mourning
There is a sense, palpable and here now, that mass culture will die out with the baby boomers, with gen X.
Sep 8, 2017
There is a sense, palpable and here now, that mass culture will die out with the baby boomers, with gen X.
Love Serenade is the best movie made in Australia, a demure and perfectly judged thing that came out in 1996, the tale of two sisters, hairdressers, in a dusty country town in the 1970s. The place has a river for fishing, a row of shops, and a rail line beside and, well, dust, stirred up by the road trains that pass through. The sisters read glossy magazines and listen to the radio as they tighten the perms of the local matronage, dream of escape and eat take-away from the one Chinese place, where you bring your own pots and pans to be filled up.
Powered by Taboola