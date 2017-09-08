Why aren't we talking about The Queen and Zak Grieve?
Dan Box excels in this commendable documentary from The Australian.
Why is nobody talking about The Queen and Zak Grieve? The Australian’s excellent six-part short-form documentary series, made in collaboration with Screen Australia, has barely registered a blip on the social media radar since premiering a couple of weeks ago, and is the subject of barely any news articles not published by the newspaper itself.
