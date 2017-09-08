High Court win could further concentrate the government's power
The High Court appears to have opened the way further to unchecked executive expenditure with its marriage equality decision.
Sep 8, 2017
So Malcolm Turnbull finally caught a break. After a shocking run of bad luck and self-inflicted injuries, the Prime Minister was due for some good fortune, and the High Court delivered it yesterday afternoon. If the court had found the government’s attempt to circumvent the Senate’s refusal to support a plebiscite by using an emergency fund to get the Australian Bureau of Statistics to conduct a mail survey was unlawful, it not merely would have revised the marriage equality crisis within Liberal ranks; it would have suggested that this is a government that can’t even do simple things like spend money legally.
