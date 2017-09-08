 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Comments & corrections

Sep 8, 2017

Whatever the outcome of the survey, Australia has lost

Crikey readers on the High Court's approval of the SSM postal survey and our coverage of Dick Smith.

Share

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Whatever the outcome of the survey, Australia has lost

  1. Hugh (Charlie) McColl

    Les, over at Guardian Australia you can read the live comments on the arguments and counter arguments as they were put by both sides.