Cambodia slides back to naked dictatorship
Arresting the opposition leader on trumped-up charges of treason and closing a dissenting newspaper will cement Hun Sen's grip on power as Cambodia becomes even more autocratic.
Sep 8, 2017
After an anti-colonial war, revolution, a genocidal regime and then a civil war, it was hoped that the United Nations intervention in Cambodia a quarter of a century ago would result in a stable multi-party democracy. In recent days, however, Cambodia’s long slide back towards naked dictatorship has become all but complete.
